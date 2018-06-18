South Carolina’s Mark Sanford Claims He Lost Primary Because He Is ‘Not Trump Enough’

Sitting U.s. Congressman Mark Sanford Now Says That He Lost His Re-election Primary In South Carolina Because He Is “not Trump Enough.”

In a Sunday interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd, Sanford also said that Washingtonians are fearful of ending up on “the losing side of a presidential tweet.”

“The idea that you can’t speak out and say, ‘I disagree with you here, but I agree with you on 90% of the stuff’ … is, again, a twilight world that I’ve never seen,” Sanford complained.

Sanford lost his re-election primary on June 11 to State Representative Katie Arrington who ran as the pro-Trump candidate and highlighted many of Sanford’s attacks on Trump

Indeed, during his Meet the Press interview, Sanford attacked Trump as a liar.

“There is no seeming consequence to the president and lies,” Sanford said. “We’ve gone from George Washington, ‘I can’t tell a lie by cutting down the apple tree,’ to they’ve become so replete that nobody even questions him anymore. And that’s, again, a dangerous spot to be in a reason-based republic.” – READ MORE

