South Carolina woman who gouged her eyes out thought it was a sacrifice to God

A South Carolina woman who gouged her eyes out in public while in a drug-induced high said she believed the drugs were bringing her closer to God.

Kaylee Muthart, 20, of Anderson, SC, opened up to Cosmopolitan magazine about how she went from a straight-A student occasionally drinking and smoking marijuana to having meth and ecstasy on a regular basis.

She said it all began last summer when she smoked marijuana laced with a narcotic that she believes may have been cocaine or meth. Following the incident, she left school and her job because she felt she was betrayed by the friend who gave her the laced substance.

Soon after Muthart said her relationship with her boyfriend of two years “began to deteriorate” and she smoked marijuana and took Xanax to cope. Their breakup led to a mental breakdown and a bipolar disorder diagnosis. – READ MORE

