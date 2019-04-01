South Carolina Student Killed After Getting Into Car She Thought Was Her Uber: Police

A University of South Carolina student was killed after getting into a car she thought was her Uber on Friday, according to police.

Samantha Josephson, 21, got into the black Chevrolet Impala in Columbia, South Carolina, early Friday morning. Her body was dumped 65 miles away in a wooded area in Clarendon County and hunters found it Friday afternoon, The Associated Press reported Sunday.View image on Twitter

Cont’d: Special Victims Unit investigators believe that shortly after 2:00 a.m., Josephson was seen getting into this newer model Chevy Impala along Harden Street. Family & friends have been trying to locate her ever since. Again, call @MidlandsCrime 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your tips. pic.twitter.com/3211Wjx6PK — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

“She simply, mistakenly, got into the car thinking it was an Uber ride,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said, according to the AP.

“The vehicle pulled up next to her and she got inside,” Columbia Police Department public information officer Jennifer Timmons told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Arrest warrants released Sunday said Josephson suffered from wounds to the face, head, neck, upper body, leg and foot, the AP reported.

“This was a bad scene,” Holbrook said, the AP reported.

Nathaniel David Rowland, 24, was charged with kidnapping and murder.View image on Twitter

The investigation regarding USC student Samantha Josephson is now a homicide case. Her body was found by hunters in rural Clarendon Co. late yesterday afternoon. Suspect Nathaniel Rowland has been charged w/ Murder & Kidnapping by SLED. Agents have been an integral part in case. pic.twitter.com/2tj8TVRAex — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

Police reportedly found Josephson’s blood in Rowland’s car, Josephson’s cellphone, cleaning wipes, bleach and window cleaner. The car also had child locks activated so it would make it difficult for any person to escape, according to a Saturday press conference.View image on Twitter

Cont’d: Here’s another picture of Josephson when she was last seen on Harden Street talking on the phone. Pay close attention to what she was wearing early this a.m. Call @MidlandsCrime at 1-888-CRIME-SC w/your helpful tips regarding her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/PZSokgwFYN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 30, 2019

It was unclear how Josephson was attacked.

Rowland allegedly knew about the area where Josephson’s body was dumped. He previously lived in the area, the AP reported.

Those using Uber are advised to match the driver’s photo and car information given in the app to the actual ride.

Uber directed TheDCNF to law enforcement for further information regarding the incident.

Follow Neetu on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]