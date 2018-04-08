South Carolina Republicans Introduce Bill To Secede Over Gun Rights

Late this week, a group of Republican lawmakers in South Carolina introduced a bill that would allow the state to secede from the United States if the federal government violated the Second Amendment.

The measure, which was referred to the South Carolina State House Judiciary Committee on April 5, would open the possibility of the state seceding from the U.S. if the federal government began confiscating legally purchased firearms. The bill states:

Notwithstanding another provision of law, the General Assembly shall convene to consider whether to secede from the United States based upon the federal government’s unconstitutional violation of the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, if the federal government confiscates legally purchased firearms in this State.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1