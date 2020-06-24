South Carolina protest canceled after demonstrators come down with coronavirus

A protest organizer in South Carolina said he will postpone future demonstrations after at least 13 people who took part in recent rallies tested positive for the coronavirus.

With cases climbing in the U.S. following the states’ reversals of shutdown policies, an increase in testing, as well as protests across the country — Lawrence Dishawn Nathaniel urged those who attended previous rallies to get tested.

Nathaniel has helped lead protests across the state over the past month through an initiative called I Can’t Breathe SC, following the death of George Floyd in police custody. He also founded a nonprofit community organization, People Demand Action.

He said those infected attended protests from May 30 to June 17 in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville. Four organizers, three photographers, and six protesters tested positive.

“We’re canceling all protests,” he said. “We must do our part, so if you’re gonna go out, make sure you have your mask, make sure you have your hand sanitizer.”

Nathaniel said they will conduct advocacy efforts online and virtual. He asked community leaders to do the same.

Experts have debated whether protests can add to the spread of the virus, with a study published in the National Bureau of Economic Research finding they had little effect on the recent spike in cases — even though many were seen gathering in close proximity, with some yelling and shouting. The study did add that it was possible the protests caused an increase in the spread of COVID-19 among those who attended. – READ MORE

