South Carolina HS student who allegedly posted ‘Florida Round 2,’ tells cops it was a joke

A South Carolina high school student was arrested Thursday after allegedly posting “Florida Round 2” on Snapchat– an obvious reference to Wednesday’s school shooting–but insisted that the post was simply a “joke.”

Officials said the post, which was sent via Snapchat, showed a teen wearing a partial mask and holding what looked like an assault rifle. Beneath the photo was the caption, “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.”

Officials at Broome High School received an anonymous tip from a student about a possible threat, Spartanburg School District Three spokeswoman Sherri Horton said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a ninth grader at the school, according to Fox Carolina.

Authorities were able to ID the suspect after meeting with the student who gave the tip and the student’s parent, Fox Carolina reported. Police said the suspect told them that it was a joke when they arrived at his home. – READ MORE

