South Carolina college student and stepfather fatally shot in head following car accident

Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, and his stepdaughter Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, were shot and killed following a car accident on Monday in Georgetown, South Carolina. A third shooting victim, Paul McConnell, survived the road rage attack, according to WPDE-TV.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, 23, from Moncks Corner.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 when the stepfather went to deliver keys to Anderson after she accidentally locked herself out of her newly purchased home. She had just moved in and was selling an old set of bunk beds to someone online, who was coming over to pick up the items.

Wall’s car was allegedly rear-ended as he turned into the driveway of Anderson’s home. Walters reportedly got out of his vehicle and shot Wall, Anderson, and McConnell. – READ MORE

