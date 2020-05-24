South Carolina Absentee Ballots Found In Maryland

Maryland election officials were surprised to discover they had been sent absentee ballots from South Carolina mixed with their own. South Carolina is now considering cutting ties with the printer who apparently made the error.

On Wednesday, Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo tweeted about a “crazy tidbit.”

“Maryland election officials found a bunch of ballots from South Carolina mixed in with their shipments to Baltimore. They use the same vendor. I just talked to an elections official in SC, and he says they’re ready to dump the company,” Opilo wrote.

“SC’s statewide primary is June 9. As of this week, an unknown number of Charleston’s ballots were here in Baltimore. An SC official says they were losing confidence in the mail vendor even before this happened. An entire county didn’t get presidential ballots in Feb,” she added. – READ MORE

