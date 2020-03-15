Source: Police found Andrew Gillum completely undressed in hotel room with self-described ‘porn star’

Democrat Andrew Gillum, the charismatic former Florida gubernatorial candidate, has admitted to being in a South Beach hotel room on Thursday night with Travis Dyson, a self-described ‘porn star performer,’ who was believed to be over-dosing on crystal meth when the two were found by a third man who called 911.

In a statement explaining his involvement in the incident, Gillum said he was in Miami “for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends.” The CNN commentator also acknowledged he “had too much to drink” (seeming to confirm a police report that described him as “inebriated” and unable to speak) and apologized for the “distraction” his actions caused.

However, when contacted by a local reporter, Gillum’s friend seemed unaware of any Thursday night wedding. “I personally was not celebrating a wedding. I don’t know if was in town for a wedding. He did not mention that,” Dyson reportedly told the Miami New Times.

A source with direct knowledge of the Miami Beach Police Department’s response to the scene told TheBlaze that first responders said they allegedly found Gillum in a state of complete undress and Dyson wearing “chaps,” which Dictionary.com defines as “a kinky or provocative article of clothing, which leave the butt and sometimes crotch exposed,” when they arrived at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel room. – READ MORE

