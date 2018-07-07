SOUR PELOSI: Strong job growth a ‘raw deal’ for American people (VIDEO)

Nancy Pelosi can’t seem to find anything nice to say about anything positive that happens in the Trump era.

The House Minority Leader poo-pooed the latest strong jobs report, calling it a “raw deal” for Americans.

“June jobs numbers show what is at stake from the brewing storm of rising health costs, spiraling trade uncertainty and an economy being hollowed out to enrich big corporations and the wealthiest 1 percent,” Pelosi said in a statement. – READ MORE

