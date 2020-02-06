SOTU guest whose brother was murdered: Pelosi ‘ripped our hearts out’ with her actions

A State of the Union guest of President Trump whose brother was murdered by an illegal immigrant has a message for Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends,” Jody Jones — a Farmersville, Calif., resident — said that in Pelosi’s decision to rip up her copy of the president’s address, she effectively ripped the hearts of every guest in attendance out of their chests.

“It felt like she ripped our hearts out,” he said.

“Everybody there. All of the guests. We couldn’t believe it.”

Following the conclusion of the speech, Pelosi said in a statement that the president’s message to the country was not only deceitful but exposed a president unfit to hold office. – READ MORE