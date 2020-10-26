Soros Steers Last-Minute Cash to Boost Black, Latino Turnout in Battleground States

Liberal billionaire George Soros is pumping last-minute cash into efforts to boost black and Latino turnout in battleground states.

New Federal Election Commission records released Thursday show that Soros’s Democracy PAC gave $500,000 apiece to both the Black PAC and the Somos PAC, which work to mobilize black and Latino voters, respectively. Last month, the financier also funneled millions to electoral efforts in Pennsylvania and Michigan via the Strategic Victory Fund, a super PAC linked to his Democracy Alliance donor network.

The cash adds to the $70 million that Soros has already poured into the 2020 elections, an amount that is triple what he had spent on the 2016 elections, his previous high. It also puts his spending in line with fellow billionaires, such as Michael Bloomberg, who are injecting last-minute cash into Florida and other swing states to boost Democrats in the home stretch of the elections.

The Somos PAC describes itself as the “first progressive, centralized hub for research, messaging, training, and mobilization” for Latinos in critical battleground states. Its newest financial filings, also released Thursday, show that Soros’s Democracy PAC and Bloomberg’s Florida Freedom PAC are among its biggest donors. The Somos PAC has spent millions on voter outreach benefiting Biden, Senate candidate Mark Kelly in Arizona, and Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D.) in Florida’s 26th Congressional District.- READ MORE

