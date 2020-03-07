Soros Spends Big to Help Prosecutor Who Dropped Jussie Smollett Charges

George Soros and other liberal billionaires are pushing large sums of cash into Chicago to back the far-left prosecutor whose office dropped charges against Jussie Smollett, the actor who staged a “hate crime” he attributed to Trump supporters.

The reelection efforts of Kim Foxx, state’s attorney for Cook County, Ill., received a boost from the Illinois Justice & Public Safety PAC. The committee, founded to support Foxx, has spent six figures on media productions and direct mail backing Foxx’s candidacy, state records show, making it Foxx’s largest backer so far. The PAC received its entire $2 million budget from a group created and funded by Soros.

Soros has for years poured millions into district attorney and prosecutor races across the country backing candidates who want to radically overhaul the criminal justice system. The candidates often campaign on reducing incarceration rates by bringing lower-level charges for higher-level offenses. One such Soros-backed district attorney, Larry Krasner of Philadelphia, purged dozens of prosecutors primarily from the homicide division, drug enforcement, and civil asset forfeiture units within days of taking office.

Foxx, who received $408,000 from Soros during her first election in 2016, set off widespread criticism for her office’s handling of the Smollett case. The actor claimed he was attacked by two white masked individuals in the streets of Chicago who yelled “This is MAGA country,” tied a rope around his neck, and doused him in bleach. The story quickly unraveled after evidence emerged that Smollett hired two men to fake the attack. Foxx’s office dropped the charges against him. Following a special prosecutor’s probe into Foxx’s handling of the Smollett case, a grand jury indicted Smollett on six counts of disorderly conduct in relation to making false reports to the Chicago Police Department. – READ MORE

