Soros spends big in California’s DA races in bid to reshape criminal justice system

New York billionaire George Soros is leading a campaign to reshape the nation’s criminal justice system — and targeting with cash four of the 56 district attorney positions in California up for grabs June 5.

In fact, he and other wealthy liberal donors are pouring millions of dollars and liberal groups are offering support to would-be prosecutors who favor lower incarceration rates, crackdowns on police misconduct and changes in a bail system that they argue discriminates against the poor, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“These people who want to create their own social policy are not worthy of the office,” former Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley told the newspaper. “If they win in San Diego or Sacramento, L.A. is next.”

In San Diego County, a deputy public defender is being financially backed after fighting to keep the accused out of jail. In Sacramento and Alameda counties, candidates are challenging the incumbents. In Contra Costa County, a district attorney earned the support of the consortium of wealthy donors and liberal groups.

Five more candidates in Marin, Riverside, San Bernardino, Stanislaus and Yolo counties are also getting donations, albeit much smaller ones, from some liberal donors. – READ MORE

