Soros Spends $1 Million on VA Prosecutor Races

Liberal billionaire George Soros has continued his bid to “overhaul” the criminal justice system in the United States by pouring nearly $1 million into local Virginia prosecutor races to prop up far-left candidates.

Soros’s most recent round of donations include$580,000 to Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, a candidate for Arlington County commonwealth’s attorney, and almost $400,000 to Steve Descana, a Fairfax County commonwealth’s attorney candidate, for their June 11 primaries.

Soros pushed the contributions to Dehghani-Tafti and Descana from his Justice & Public Safety PAC, a committee used to fund local races across the country that could make an impact on the criminal justice system. The donations represent an overwhelming majority of what both candidates have raised, the Washington Post reports.

Soros, who has quietly flooded local district attorney and prosecutor races for some time now, puts his preferred candidates at a major money advantage for such a race. Soros typically sets up a “pop up” PAC in states where the races are taking place in order to push the money in to back their candidacy’s. At the conclusion of the race, any remaining money in the PAC’s coffers is refunded and the PAC is often shut down. – READ MORE