True Pundit

Politics

Soros sole funder of PAC targeting infrequent voters in battleground states

Posted on by
Share:

Liberal billionaire George Soros is the only individual funding a political action committee established by a coalition of anti-Trump organizations that will target infrequent voters in three battleground states for the November midterm elections, filings show.

The Center for Community Change, Planned Parenthood Votes, Color of Change PAC, and Services Employees International Union (SEIU) announced this year that they will target infrequent voters—people of color, young people, and women—in an attempt to push them to the polls.

As part of the initiative, the groups formed the Win Justice PAC, and plan to spend $30 million leading up to the November elections.

Soros is the only individual providing funding to the PAC so far. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Soros sole funder of PAC targeting infrequent voters in battleground states
Soros sole funder of PAC targeting infrequent voters in battleground states

Liberal billionaire George Soros is the only individual funding a political action committee established by a coalition of anti-Trump organizations that will target infrequent voters in three battleground states for the November midterm elections, filings show.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: