Soros Organisations Seeking to ‘Break Hungary’ Ahead of Sunday Election, Says Government

With Hungarians Set To Go To The Polls On Sunday, A Spokesman For The Prime Minister Has Warned Organisations Sponsored By Billionaire Financier George Soros Are Working To Blackmail The Country Into Accepting Mass Migration.

Labelling a leaked European Union paper a “Soros report” designed to force Hungary to bow to EU pressure to accept mass migration and other diktats, Zoltán Kovács saidHungarians would never accept the demands.

Remarking that changes proposed to the Dublin regulations which govern the movement of asylum seekers within the bloc would soon make Hungary taking migrants mandatory, Kovács recalled how, “In recent weeks and days, several statements have been made concerning the systematic attempt to break Hungary that the Soros organisations are trying to achieve using various instruments.”

He added: “We arrived at the latest stop in this process on Wednesday, when the European Parliament’s report that is in preparation against Hungary, and which will be presented next week, was leaked.” – READ MORE

