Soros Jr Is Dropping Huge Stacks On Democrats

Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire investor George Soros, gave $650,000 to Democratic candidates and committees in 2017, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The young financier, much like his father, is on his way to becoming one of the large power players in the Democratic Party.

Soros donated over $200,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee last year. He gave an additional $2,700 a piece to Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Tim Kaine of Virginia, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Maria Cantwell of Washington, Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. – READ MORE

