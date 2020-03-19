Soros Helps Save Prosecutor Who Dropped Jussie Smollett Charges After Hate Crime Hoax

The controversial prosecutor whose office dropped charges against actor Jussie Smollett following his staged hate crime won reelection Tuesday, boosted by a flood of outside money from liberal billionaire George Soros.

Kim Foxx, state’s attorney for Cook County, Ill., was declared the winner of her primary after receiving 50.2 percent of the vote. Foxx fended off three Democratic challengers, including well-funded opponent Bill Conway, a Navy veteran, who finished with 31.3 percent of the vote. Former federal prosecutor Donna Moore garnered 13.4 percent. Former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti received 5 percent.

Foxx’s victory was propelled by money from deep-pocketed liberal donors and groups who zeroed in on her reelection efforts. The largest was Soros, who poured $2 million into a state-level PAC created for the sole purpose of keeping Foxx in office. The PAC poured more than $1 million into advertisements attacking Conway.

Foxx faced national criticism last March when prosecutors from her office dropped the felony charges against former Empire actor Smollett. – READ MORE

