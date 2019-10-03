Soros Gives Planned Parenthood Va. Its Largest Outside Contribution Ever

A new political action committee launched by liberal billionaire George Soros has given $350,000 to Planned Parenthood Virginia, its largest outside contribution ever, ahead of the state’s November elections, records show.

The Democracy PAC, Soros’s PAC that was created earlier this year for the 2020 election cycle, sent a $350,000 donation to Planned Parenthood Virginia’s committee in September, according to filings on the Virginia Public Access Project’s website.The donation appears to be the the largest outside contribution ever received by the committee. A majority of its funds previously came from its action fund and the super PAC Planned Parenthood Votes.

Soros’s money enters Virginia as outside liberal donors and groups are showering the state with cash as they attempt to regain control of both houses of the state legislature this November. Everytown for Gun Safety, one of the nation’s largest gun control groups, recently announced the launch of a $550,000 digital ad campaign targeting 15 Republican-held House and Senate districts in the state, Axios reported.

Republicans in the state currently hold a slim one-seat majority in its 40-member Senate and a three-seat advantage in its 100-member House of Delegates. The battle for control of the Virginia legislature is widely considered to be a tossup, the Wall Street Journal notes. – READ MORE