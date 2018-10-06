Soros-Funded MoveOn.org Threatens ‘Direct Action’ in D.C., Preps ‘Emergency Campaign’ to Stop Brett Kavanaugh

Activist Robert Reich, Who Served As Bill Clinton’s Secretary Of Labor, Sent Out A Blast Email On Behalf Of Moveon.org On Thursday Asking For Donations To Fund “moveon’s Emergency Campaign To Stop Brett Kavanaugh.”

In the email, MoveOn.org, which has been massively backed by billionaire George Soros, warned the group’s anti-Kavanaugh plot is set to include “direct actions in Washington, D.C., at Senate office buildings, including busing in constituents from key states.”

The radical organization also wrote in the email it was planning to:

Escalate pressure on key senators, especially Susan Collins. Collins is the key swing vote in this process, and MoveOn is continuing to lift up stories from her constituents, support direct actions in Maine, and purchase ads in her state calling for her to stand with survivors, defend reproductive rights, and stop Kavanaugh.

Hold Republicans accountable. We will not forget their party’s actions at last week’s hearing, their unwavering support for Kavanaugh, and their attempts to discredit Dr. Blasey Ford and others when we head to the ballot box in five weeks. Ending GOP control of Congress and electing people who believe survivors. We will end GOP control of Congress and elect people who believe survivors and listen to women—because the fight for our fundamental rights is essential.

“Will you chip in $3 right now and help support MoveOn’s emergency campaign to stop Brett Kavanaugh?” the email asked. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump Dismissed The Hordes Of Liberal Protesters Flocking To The Supreme Court And Capitol Hill On Friday.

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Don’t fall for it!”

Trump commented on the protesters after over 300 over them were arrested by Capitol Hill police on Thursday.- READ MORE