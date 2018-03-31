Soros-Funded Groups Fueling Laura Ingraham Advertiser Boycott

NEW YORK — The George Soros-financed Media Matters for America progressive activist group has been helping to fuel an advertising boycott targeting Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show following Twitter comments the media star made about Parkland shooting survivor and antigun activist David Hogg.

Think Progress, the media project of the Soros-funded Center for American Progress, has also been using its platform to hype the boycott.

On Thursday, Ingraham tweeted an apology to Hogg, expressing her regret “for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland.”

Media Matters on Thursday jumped into the anti-Ingraham campaign, promoting a list of over 130 recent advertisers on the Fox News show. – READ MORE

