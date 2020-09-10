Soros Donor Network Steers Six Figures to Three New Super PACs Ahead of 2020 Election

A political action committee funded by George Soros’s Democracy Alliance donor network steered six-figure sums to three new super PACs this summer, according to recent filings.

The Strategic Victory Fund, which is affiliated with the Democracy Alliance, a coalition of wealthy donors cofounded by Soros, pushed $312,500 to Millions of Michiganians, $450,000 to Family Friendly Action PAC, and $100,000 to Straight Talk Politics PAC. Thus far, only one of the groups has even a barebones website. The Strategic Victory Fund did not respond to inquiries about its plans for the groups.

The funding is part of a $275 million spending plan mapped out by the Democracy Alliance for the 2020 elections. The network quietly launched the Strategic Victory Fund as part of its attempt to defeat President Donald Trump and other Republicans in November. Soros himself has poured $50 million into the 2020 elections and is the cycle’s largest political donor.

Federal Election Commission records show that Millions of Michiganians was launched last September. Though the group has reported no activity since its founding, individuals named in founding documents reveal ties to known liberal activists in the crucial Midwest swing state. The group’s listed agent, Lonnie Scott, is the executive director of Progress Michigan, a Lansing-based group that works to “challenge conservative propaganda” in the media. Its treasurer, Joe Soltis, also works for Progress Michigan as a compliance manager. Cementing the ties, the two groups also share the same Lansing address. – READ MORE

