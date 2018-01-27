Soros at Davos: Accuses Trump of ‘Setting Course to Nuclear War’

Left-wing billionaire George Soros spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, attacking President Trump and calling social media “harmful”.

CNBC reports that speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, left-wing billionaire and founder of the Open Society Foundations, George Soros, attacked social media and President Trump.

Soros stated that President Trump had set the United States on a path towards nuclear war due to his interactions with North Korea and Kim Jong Un. “The fact of nuclear war is so horrendous that we are trying to ignore it, but it is real,” said Soros. “Indeed, the United States is set on a course towards nuclear war by refusing to accept that [North] Korea has become a nuclear power.”

The left-wing billionaire and funder of many progressive groups continued to say: “This creates a strong incentive for North Korea to develop its nuclear capacity with all possible speed, which in turn may induce the United States to use its nuclear superiority pre-emptively, in effect to start a nuclear war to prevent a nuclear war, obviously a self-contradictory strategy.” – READ MORE

On Thursday, far-left billionaire George Soros, who is the financial backbone of the Democratic Party, attacked President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Not only the survival of open society but the survival of our entire civilization is at stake,” Soros added. “The rise of leadership such as Kim Jong Un in North Korea and Donald Trump in the United States have much to do with this.”

Soros, who also reportedly lost $1 billion after the stock market boomed under Trump, then made a prediction that almost seemed to be a veiled threat against the president.

“Clearly I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” Soros continued. “But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020 or even sooner.”

Soros has been in panic mode ever since Trump won the election, saying shortly afterward, “We must do something to push back against what’s happening here,” claiming that “dark forces that have been awakened” by the election. – READ MORE

George Soros spent a record sixteen million dollars trying to oppose President Donald Trump’s agenda during his first year in office, a report from The Washington Free Beacon found. It’s the most the foreign billionaire has ever spent trying to thwart a president’s agenda.

And that’s just one organization — Soros’s Open Society Foundation, the group Soros uses to coordinate and direct all of his other progressive efforts.

The money was not evenly distributed throughout the year. Soros spent only around $4 million bankrolling opposition to the president during the first half of the year, choosing to focus his efforts, instead, on international projects; and only $2 million over the summer — though that total is more than Soros spent in an entire year during the Obama administration.

In the last quarter of 2017, Soros “ramped up,” The Free Beacon says, spending more than $10 million, mostly on groups opposed to direct conflict with North Korea. – READ MORE