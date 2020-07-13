Soros-Backed Liberal Groups Raked in Tens of Millions From PPP

At least 18 left-wing groups supported by the billionaire George Soros’s liberal donor club applied for federal loans meant to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, receiving up to $20 million in taxpayer cash between them.

Groups backed by the Democracy Alliance, a donor network cofounded by Soros, hauled in cash from the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal program established to provide an economic boost to small businesses and their workers during coronavirus shutdowns. Together, the groups received between $8.5 million and $20.7 million. In addition to the Democracy Alliance groups, another liberal donor network that pays the club for project services pulled in large sums from the small business relief program.

The cash influx comes as the Democracy Alliance ramps up its spending ahead of the November election. Its deep-pocketed partners mapped out a $275 million spending plan for the 2020 elections, calling into question whether groups aided by a network of millionaire and billionaire donors were in need of millions in taxpayer funds.

“The political groups that form the infrastructure of the far left rely on contributions from the country’s richest millionaires and billionaires,” one GOP operative said. “Now, those same groups are leaning on PPP loans while slamming the program as a handout to the rich. This shameless hypocrisy exemplifies how hollow and disingenuous their rhetoric is.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --