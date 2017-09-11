Soros-Backed Activists Say Pelosi Aiding ‘Fascism’ By Condemning Antifa

Leading anti-Trump “resistance” group Refuse Fascism has condemned House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other critics of Antifa, saying they are abetting the “fascism” of the Trump administration.

The resistance group issued a statement Saturday declaring its support for Antifa and hammering its critics, even as Pelosi and others on the left attempt to distance themselves from Antifa, the violent far-left movement that federal authorities have said is engaging in domestic terror activity. Refuse Fascism specifically noted Pelosi’s criticisms of Antifa, before attacking all critics of Antifa as siding with “fascism.” The statement was titled “Shameful, Dangerous, Wrong Attacks on Antifa.”

“Differences over tactics, where they exist, must not divide the people’s resistance. Distancing and effectively joining in the threats and attack by this fascist regime, and other government authorities, is not only morally bankrupt, it also accommodates and quickly leads to collaboration with fascism,” Refuse Fascism stated.

“To stand against injustice at this moment requires firmly understanding that the attacks against ‘Antifa’ are designed to intimidate, suppress, and divide all opposition to fascism. The threats and attacks on Antifa and anyone else standing up against fascism, especially attempts by the state to brand them as ‘terrorist’ or put them on watchlists, must be opposed.”