‘Something’s Not Right With Biden’ According To Former White House Physician

The former White House physician to Presidents Obama and Trump says ‘something is not right’ with former VP Joe Biden.

“The best way I can describe every time I see him is that he’s just lost,” said Dr. Ronny Jackson – who recently won a GOP congressional primary in Texas.

“I won’t make any particular diagnosis about dementia … but what I will say is that something is not right” he continued, according to Just the News.

While Jackson admits he hasn’t personally viewed Biden’s medical file, he’s witnessed the Democratic frontrunner’s cognitive decline.

“I saw him frequently around the West Wing and other places like that. I know he’s always been prone to gaffes, but these aren’t gaffes anymore. He can’t form sentences. Sometimes, he can’t complete a thought,” said Jackson, who is quoted in an upcoming book by Donald Trump Jr., “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible.” – READ MORE

