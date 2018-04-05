Something is flashing brightly in deep space and scientists have no idea why

Scientists searching the sky for supernova explosions recently got something they truly didn’t expect. Hoping to observe the long, sustained pulses of light associated with supernovas, the scientists instead saw dozens and dozens of brief, unexplained flashes. Unable to explain exactly what they were seeing, the researchers are now left to come up with theories to account for the new phenomenon.

The flashes are incredibly bright, and are in fact close to the same maximum brightness that one would expect to see from a supernova, but they happen far more rapidly than any supernova observed in the past. Rather than stretching on for several months as most supernovas do, the flashes can disappear in as little as a week.

Having observed 72 of the peculiar flashes in total, researchers have formed some vague theories about their origin. One possible explanation is that the flashes are coming from stars that are about to explode into a supernova, purging material which is then incinerated by the star, leading to a brief flash prior to the star’s larger explosion. Unfortunately, this guess can’t be nailed down without lots of additional research. – READ MORE

