Someone tell USA Today the chainsaw bayonet attachment is real and it’s spectacular (PHOTO)

Now that we’re to the point where CNN’s Chris Cillizza is literally analyzing that viral photo from the G7 Summit Zapruder-style, we thought this tweet from May might make for a good palate cleanser.

I did it! I finally did it you guys!!! pic.twitter.com/UhwYEVunL3 — Antonio (@LoneStarTexian) May 31, 2018

Remember back in November, following the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when USA Today decided to post a graphic of possible modifications to an AR-15 style rifle? You know: adding a handguard, a rear sight, or a chainsaw bayonet?- READ MORE

