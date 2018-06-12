True Pundit

Someone tell USA Today the chainsaw bayonet attachment is real and it’s spectacular (PHOTO)

Now that we’re to the point where CNN’s Chris Cillizza is literally analyzing that viral photo from the G7 Summit Zapruder-style, we thought this tweet from May might make for a good palate cleanser.

Remember back in November, following the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when USA Today decided to post a graphic of possible modifications to an AR-15 style rifle? You know: adding a handguard, a rear sight, or a chainsaw bayonet?- READ MORE

Someone tell USA Today the chainsaw bayonet attachment is real and it's spectacular [photo]
The chainsaw bayonet is the rifle attachment we never knew we needed until USA Today brought it up.

