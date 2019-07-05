‘Someone needs to tell her that the voices in her head are not real’ – Sen. Kennedy on AOC’s border comments

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana ridiculed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and defended the conditions at the border detention facilities in an interview Tuesday.

Kennedy was asked to reply to claims from Ocasio-Cortez that the detention centers were being run like a “concentration camp.”

“Let me be frank. Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez,” explained Kennedy, “someone needs to tell her that the voices in her head are not real.”

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that migrant detainees were being made to drink out of toilets, but border officials denied the claim, saying that drinking water sings were built into the urine stalls, and that this was a standard detention policy.

"She says that the men and women of our Border Patrol and our authorities are intentionally running concentration camps on the southern border," Kennedy continued. "She needs to go to the Holocaust Museum and see what a concentration camp is."