Some say child detention centers are ‘concentration camps.’ But the truth paints much different picture. (VIDEO)

In light of the controversy surrounding the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” illegal immigration policy, many have accused the administration of operating policies similar to Nazi Germany, while others have outright compared child detention centers to concentration camps.

However, new details reveal life inside the detention centers is the complete opposite of life inside Nazi German concentration camps.

According to Breitbart News, once unaccompanied minors — who arrive to the U.S. with their parents or alone — are placed in detention camps, they experience a standard of living higher than millions of American children who live in poverty.

Breitbart reported about 41,000 unaccompanied minors were placed in camps last year, which are operated by the Office of Refugee Settlement. Once there, data shows the federal government spent an average of $34,660 caring for each child on an annual basis or about $96 per day. – READ MORE

