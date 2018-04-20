Some Men Just Need Firing, and Rod Rosenstein is That Man

Congressman Trey Gowdy – himself a former prosecutor – as Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has been aware of what the memos contain for many months now, and he has spent those many months telling anyone who asked that the memos not only do not damage President Trump, they would actually be used as “Exhibit A by the defense” to clear Trump of any wrongdoing. It turns out that Congressman Gowdy was 100% correct in that assessment.

What these memos do show beyond any doubt at all is that Rosenstein, as the man who appointed Mueller, has perpetrated one of the most massive frauds on the American public in history, and that Comey and Mueller have been accessories to that fraud. In a just world, Rosenstein would be fired before this day is out, and a special counsel would be assigned to prosecute them for all the perjuries and other crimes they have committed in this endeavor.

But obviously it is not a just world, so Rosenstein will be allowed to slither on through his daily duties of absolutely refusing to supervise Mueller in any way, Comey will be allowed to continue his teen angst book tour, and Mueller will be allowed to continue his assault on the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 6th amendments to the Constitution.

Well, until, that is, Rudy Giuliani – America’s Mayor! – rides in on his white horse and “negotiates an end to the Mueller investigation,” as he put it himself. If your initial reaction to that bit of news is to think, “What the hell? Why should President Trump have to negotiate anything in this situation?”, well, join the crowd.

But here we are. Rosenstein refuses to do his job, Mueller’s sitting there holding such a huge bag of nothing that many in the anti-Trump media speculated that he conducted his jack-booted raid on Michael Cohen in a desperate effort to get Trump to fire him, and the President is understandably quite anxious to put an end to the massive fraud that has thus far haunted his entire presidency. – READ MORE

