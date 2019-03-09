Some Democrats Searching for Primary Challenger to Ilhan Omar

Some Democrats Have Had Enough Of The Repeated Antisemitism Coming From Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-mn) And Intend To Primary Her Out Of Office, Several Sources Familiar With An Effort To Recruit A Candidate To Run Against Her Tell Breitbart News.

Several Democrats, speaking on condition of anonymity, described Omar’s repeated antisemitic episodes as “the elephant in the room” distracting from what Democrats are trying to do in their first few months of a new House majority heading into the all-important 2020 presidential election. As such, these Democrats say, they are seeking out a primary challenger in Minnesota’s fifth congressional district to remove her from office in the 2020 congressional elections.

While, as Breitbart News is revealing here, there is an ongoing effort to seek out a primary challenger to Omar, it remains to be seen if the effort will be successful. Those involved in doing the searching for a candidate–top Democrats with national profiles and connections to senior leaders throughout the party–would only speak on condition of anonymity for this piece, and expressed their ongoing agony as this week in particular has dragged out to the point where Democrats finally passed a resolution out of the House late Thursday condemning hatred and bigotry.

But they have been criticized by many Republicans, and even some Democrat members of Congress, for not going far enough and being too appeasing to this rising antisemitic sentiment inside the fringes of the Democrat Party as represented by Omar's views.