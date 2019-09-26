Some Democrats Already Worry About Blowback from Impeachment Inquiry

New Hampshire Democrats said Wednesday that blowback from the impeachment inquiry in the House will only hurt their party’s presidential candidates and will mobilize President Donald Trump’s base before the 2020 election.

“Of course, I want impeachment from a moral perspective,” Michael Ceraso, a former New Hampshire director for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, told Politico.

“But from a political perspective, I don’t want to spend a year talking about how Democrats tried to impeach him and couldn’t pull it off.”

“The Democrats become single-issue candidates, which weakens them,” Ceraso said.

He said the Democratic Party ought to focus on the 2020 ballot and would gain more ground if they instead put up a united front on electing Trump out of office. – READ MORE