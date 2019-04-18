Some Congress Members Will Get To See Mueller Report ‘Without Certain Redactions’

The Department of Justice will let some Congress members see a copy of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report “without certain redactions.”

“Once the redacted version of the report has been released to the public, the Justice Department plans to make available for review by a limited number of Members of Congress and their staff a copy of the Special Counsel’s report without certain redactions, including removing the redaction of information related to the charges set forth in the indictment in this case,” a file from political consultant Roger Stone’s criminal case said Wednesday, The Hill reported.

Members of the media will not get to see this version of the report, however, according to the file.

A redacted version is set to be available to the public Thursday. The report will have Mueller’s findings over Russian endeavors to affect the 2016 presidential election, whether President Donald Trump’s campaign members colluded with Russians and whether Trump himself tried to obstruct the FBI’s probe by firing James Comey as FBI director.

Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will hold a press conference Thursday to discuss the findings. It is unclear whether the report will be released before, during or after the event.

