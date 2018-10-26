Some Bombs Sent To Dems Were Not Capable of Exploding, Report Says

Some of the suspected mail bombs that were sent to Democratic officials and others in recent days were not capable of exploding, according to a new report on Thursday that cited several law enforcement officials.

“Some of the 10 suspected mail bombs addressed to high-profile Democrats and others over the last few days were flawed and not capable of exploding, while others have yet to be fully analyzed,” NBC News reported, adding that the investigators noted: “In some cases, the flaws were substantial. In others, more subtle.” – READ MORE