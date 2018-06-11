Security World
Soldier killed in Somalia ID’d as 8-year Army veteran from Arizona
\The U.S. soldier who was killed during an ambush attack in Somalia on Friday has been identifed as an eight-year Army veteran from Arizona who had previously served in Afghanistan.
Staff Sgt. Alexander W. Conrad, 26, of Chandler, had been supporting Operation Octave Shiel, a joint coalition effort by U.S., Kenyan and Somali soldiers to drive out the al Qaeda-affiliated group, al-Shabab, U.S. defense Department officials said Saturday.
Conrad and other coalition soldiers came under mortar and small-arms fire in Jubaland, about 217 miles southwest of Mogadishu, the Somali capital.
The soldier died “of injuries sustained from enemy indirect fire,” the Defense Department said in a statement.
Four other service members were wounded. – READ MORE
