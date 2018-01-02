Soldier, Home On Leave, Dies Saving Neighbors In Bronx Inferno

An Army soldier, home on leave for the holidays, died saving his friends and neighbors from a massive fire that ripped through an apartment building in the Bronx Friday.

Emmanuel Mensah joined the U.S. military after immigrating from Ghana six years ago. He was hanging out at home with a group of friends and a former roommate when he noticed smoke drifting in through the door. After instructing his friends to get out, he went to find neighbors in need of rescue.

Mensah “rush[ed] in and out of the apartment building” several times, the New York Post reports, saving at least three people from the blaze, but then his friends lost sight of him. Mensah perished in the fire.

“That’s his nature,” Mensah’s father, Kwabena, told the Post. “He was trying to help people out from the fire, and unfortunately he lost his life. He tried to do his best.” – READ MORE

