‘Society of Snitches’: Northam Asks Virginians to Report Churches, Gun Ranges That Violate COVID Restrictions

The Virginia Department of Health under Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.) is encouraging Virginians to file an anonymous report to snitch on various establishments for violating the governor’s restrictions to fight the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic that came from China. State Sen. Mark Obenshain (R) pondered whether Northam is trying to turn Virginia into a “society of … snitches.”

“ is now trying to turn us into a society of informers and snitches?” Obenshain asked. “The Governor and his Health Secretary, through the VA Dept. of Health is now asking for people to make anonymous complaints to the Dept. for violations of the Gov. Northam’s mask order.”

“And in the submission form, there’s a drop down menu that lists gun ranges, churches retail businesses and a few other types of organizations as culprits,” the Republican added.

“So let me get this straight. Gov. Northam is asking private citizens to tattle on their fellow citizens regarding his mask order and encouraging complaints to be submitted specifically as to churches and gun ranges. And these complaints can be made anonymously. There is nothing to prevent businesses from snitching on competitors, or to prevent the outright fabrication of reports,” Obenshain warned.

“This is sure to work to the detriment of small businesses who are struggling under the weight of the coronavirus shutdown AND stifling laws Democrats passed that go into effect July 1,” he added. – READ MORE

