SOCIALIST PARADISE: British National Health Service Cancels 50,000 Surgeries

In a stunning move, the British National Health Service, which operates the government-run medical system, ordered the cancellation of over 50,000 “non-urgent” surgeries in every hospital across England, leaving sick patients in limbo as they wait for procedures.

The order came on Tuesday, as hospitals dealt with large crowds stemming from a winter outbreak of the flu. Some patients were forced to wait 12 hours, standing in the corridors as seating areas became overwhelmed, according a Washington Free Beacon report.

British Prime Minister Theresa May offered an apology on Thursday during an interview with Sky News. “I know it’s difficult, I know it’s frustrating, I know it’s disappointing for people and I apologize,” she said as she visited patients at a London hospital.

The NHS offers free government-run health care to British citizens, making up about a third of England’s budget. Unfortunately, this move has caused the health care quality to drop in recent years. – READ MORE

