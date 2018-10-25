Socialist Actor Rob Delaney to Sen. Chuck Schumer: ‘F*ck You. Retire Clown’

Actor Rob Delaney Told Sen. Chuck Schumer To Retire After The Democrat Senate Minority Leader Spoke Out Against Political Violence Ahead Of The November Midterms.

On October 23, Schumer sent out a tweet calling acts of political violence “despicable.”

Fuck you retire clown https://t.co/nyuIAGnyf4 — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 23, 2018

“Make no mistake,” the New York Senator tweeted on Tuesday. “Despicable acts of violence and harassment are being carried out by radicals across the political spectrum—not just by one side. Regardless of who is responsible, these acts are wrong and must be condemned by Democrats and Republicans alike. Period.”

Schumer noted acts of political violence on both sides in his tweet citing the destruction wrought at Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's offices in California and the "explosive device" reportedly left at the home of anti-American activist George Soros.