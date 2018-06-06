True Pundit

Politics

Social Security, Medicare To Go Bust Sooner Than Expected

Posted on by
Share:

While the rest of America fulminates over Roseanne and Samantha Bee and NFL visits to the White House, a rather large piece of news just broke – a piece of news that essentially spells doom for the future of American governance. Here’s the news:

Medicare and Social Security, along with Medicaid, represent a majority of the federal budget each year, and represent mandatory spending. And Social Security has been running a negative cash flow for years. Our gigantic national debt number doesn’t include unfunded liabilities to these programs. According to some studies, if we include expected shortfalls from Medicare and Social Security in the debt, our debt is actually $90.6 trillion. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

BREAKING: Social Security, Medicare To Go Bust Sooner Than Expected
BREAKING: Social Security, Medicare To Go Bust Sooner Than Expected

While the rest of America fulminates over Roseanne and Samantha Bee and NFL visits to the White House, a rather large piece of news just broke – a piece of news that essentially spells doom for the future of American governance. Here’s the news:

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: