Social Security, Medicare To Go Bust Sooner Than Expected

While the rest of America fulminates over Roseanne and Samantha Bee and NFL visits to the White House, a rather large piece of news just broke – a piece of news that essentially spells doom for the future of American governance. Here’s the news:

BREAKING: Government: Medicare will become insolvent in 2026, three years earlier than expected, Social Security to follow in 2034. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 5, 2018

Medicare and Social Security, along with Medicaid, represent a majority of the federal budget each year, and represent mandatory spending. And Social Security has been running a negative cash flow for years. Our gigantic national debt number doesn’t include unfunded liabilities to these programs. According to some studies, if we include expected shortfalls from Medicare and Social Security in the debt, our debt is actually $90.6 trillion. – READ MORE

