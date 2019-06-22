Social Media Tears into Nadler for the ‘Sexist and Appalling’ Way He Addressed Hope Hicks During Hearing

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) interviewed former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks but didn’t refrain from calling her by an “appalling” name.

Hicks was the first from the president’s close circle to appear before the committee on Wednesday to testify about now-former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation into whether there was obstruction of justice during President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

During the closed-door congressional hearing, the chairman didn’t refrain from calling Hicks “Ms. Lewandowski,” as he referred to her by the name three times — the repeated slips likely came from a rumor of an affair between Hicks and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski during the 2016 campaign.View image on Twitter

I would love to hear from the feminists on their opinion of Jerry Nadler repeatedly referring to Hope Hicks by the name of someone she dated pic.twitter.com/sadkvXR8Vb — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 21, 2019

It doesn’t matter what you think of Hicks. This is sexist and appalling, if you know anything about Cory Lewandowski’s alleged behavior toward her. Here’s some context: https://t.co/OMO6JjwKy9 https://t.co/Z0zPpAsZEc — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 20, 2019

“Yeah. Ms. Lewandowski, I think, in reading this — ” Nadler said during the time, resulting in Hicks cutting him off, “My name is Ms. Hicks.” – READ MORE

