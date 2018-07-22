Soccer ball Putin gifted to Trump gets routine security screening

The soccer ball that Russian President Vladimir Putin gifted to President Trump at their Helsinki summit earlier this week is reportedly undergoing a security screening.

The U.S. Secret Service said that the security check was routine for all gifts given to the president, according to The Associated Press.

Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats had said during a security conference this week that he was sure the World Cup ball “has been looked at very carefully.”

Putin handed the ball to Trump during their joint press conference on Monday. Trump tossed the ball to first lady Melania Trump, saying he would give it to their son Barron Trump. – READ MORE

From our “Not The Onion” file: One British tabloid is speculating about whether Vladimir Putin gave President Trump a “bugged” gift.

“EYES ON THE BALL: Could Putin have BUGGED the football he gave to Trump by stitching undetectable chip into the fabric?” said the headline in The Sun. “Security experts claim Kremlin spy wizards could have rigged the ball which the Russian President handed to Trump,” said the sub-headline.

“Russia could have bugged the World Cup football which Vladimir Putin handed to Donald Trump, security experts have dramatically claimed. The Russian leader gave the US President the gift during one of the lighter moments of their summit in Helsinki, Finland,” said the paper.

The Sun cited no less a credible news source than TMZ, which wrote its own story about the conspiracy theory.- READ MORE

