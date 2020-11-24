So, What Is “The Great Reset”?

The Internet sure has been buzzing about “the Great Reset” lately. That term has been trending on Facebook and Twitter, and the New York Times even published an article dismissing it as a “conspiracy theory”. But it is definitely no conspiracy theory. I was determined to get to the bottom of this whole thing, and I am going to share the facts that the New York Times either could not find or refused to share.

It turns out that “the Great Reset” is actually an initiative that was started by the World Economic Forum that is designed to get “global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis”.

The following comes directly from the official website of the World Economic Forum…

There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset initiative.

So the New York Times put out fake news when they told all of us that “the Great Reset” is just a “conspiracy theory”, and they owe all of us a major apology.

According to the World Economic Forum, “the Great Reset” is a “unique window of opportunity” for global leaders to shape “the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons”…

As we enter a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons. Drawing from the vision and vast expertise of the leaders engaged across the Forum’s communities, the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honours the dignity of every human being.

In other words, “the Great Reset” is essentially just an updated blueprint for a New World Order.

The man behind “the Great Reset” is named Klaus Schwab. He is the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, and elsewhere on the official site of the WEF there is an article by Schwab entitled “Now is the time for a ‘great reset’”. The following is an excerpt from that article… – READ MORE

