So Brave: MSNBC Host Mika Brzezinski Says She Stands By Her Comment That Trump is a ‘Stone Cold Racist’ (VIDEO)

“Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski on Wednesday said President Donald Trump is a “stone cold racist.”

The MSNBC panel was discussing recent racially-charged stories, including an incident where two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks and Tuesday’s announcement that “Roseanne” was cancelled because of a racist tweet. Mika appeared to believe the stories are becoming more frequent because Trump gave people a “license” to act in a racist way.

“You can see the way people act, and maybe they feel a license to act that way because this president – I will quote Steve Schmidt – ‘is a stone cold racist.’ I’m sorry; I quoted someone else, but I agree with it, and I’ll stand right by it,” Brzezinski said. – READ MORE

