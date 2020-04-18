SNUBBED: Mitt Romney Only Republican Senator Not Invited To Trump’s Council On Restarting The Economy

President Donald Trump spent Thursday on the phone with dozens of lawmakers from each party to talk about how to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. His calls included talks with every Republican senator except one: Mitt Romney.

Fox News reported that Trump asked the bipartisan lawmakers to serve on a council called the “Opening Up America Again Congressional Group,” which would be tasked with figuring out how let Americans return to work safely.

“The president announced that he will soon provide guidance to America’s governors to determine their ability to reignite the economies in their respective states,” the White House said in a press release.

“The dialogue between the president, senior administration officials and the bipartisan group of members of Congress also included a range of topics, namely the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, the international and domestic supply chains, ways to energize the economy, surprise medical billing, clarifying the difference between essential and non-essential workers, mental health, and relief for small businesses,” the press release added. – READ MORE

