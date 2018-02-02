SNOWFLAKE ALERT: Girl cries after teacher misspells Clinton’s name on letter as ‘Hiliar’

A Pennsylvania middle school teacher has apologized for misspelling Hillary Clinton’s name on a letter from one of his students, 11-year-old Mary Reinard.

Mary asked her teacher at Shikellamy Middle School, Benjamin Attinger, for help writing to the former presidential candidate. Attinger addressed the envelope and sent Mary home with it.

Instead of “Hillary,” however, Attinger addressed the letter to “Hiliar,” according to Mary’s parents.

The first thing her mother Shannon thought was, “Where’s the ‘Y?’” she told WNEP. “Then I’m looking and wait a minute … I was just (like), ‘Are you serious right now?’”

“I thought it was funny until I saw my little girl get upset and start to cry,” her father Shawn said. – READ MORE

Lara Trump lambasted Hillary Clinton on Monday for her decision to read a portion of Michael Wolff’s controversial book “Fire and Fury” on the Grammy’s the previous night, saying Americans would have been better served if the former secretary of state had read from her 33,000 deleted emails instead.

“I want to talk about something that came up at the Grammy’s last night,” Fox News’ Harris Faulkner said to the president’s daughter-in-law on “Outnumbered Overtime.”

Trump then stated, “If she wants to read something, maybe we can all read the 33,000 missing e-mails that she has somewhere that no one has heard about for a long time. It was just really disgusting, I thought.” – READ MORE