Snowfall Officially Recorded in All 50 States: Al Gore Must Be Hibernating

It’s been another cold year for the global warming alarmist. In fact, it’s been so cold that a recent story by WMTV reports that all 50 states are now dealing with the white stuff.

That’s right, every state, including Hawaii and Florida, had snow on Wednesday morning. In fact, over half — 52.3 percent — of the country was covered in white.

On Hawaii’s main island, Mauna Kea’s volcanic peak sits in a pile of snow. In fact, last November, the peak received eight inches of snow, which was actually EARLY for the state.

While snow in Hawaii is actually quite common, snow in Florida is another matter. But as of this season, Florida has already experienced three snowfall events! The Guardian even reports that some parts of Florida saw their first snowfall in almost 30 years. In a video produced by them, one Floridian said, “I never thought I’d live to see the day that there would be snow in Florida.” – READ MORE

Just when you thought the Big Freeze couldn’t get any worse, here’s Al Gore to twist the knife.

It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis. https://t.co/6UfJ9Xxpq6 — Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018

Yep. Where others might see a crisis, Al Gore has spotted a Rahm-Emanuel-style opportunity to promote his renewables scam. This bitter cold, he wants you to know, isn’t a sign that his global warming theory is a busted flush. It’s a sign that he’s even more right than ever before!

Well, you’ve got to admire his chutzpah.

And he’s found the perfect huckster to promote the virtues of his miracle snake oil: none other than Michael “Hockey Stick” Mann.

Wherever you’re shivering, right now, I’d like to set you a challenge. I want you to see if you can get to the end of this article, written by Mann, without being possessed by an unstoppable urge to head to the Arctic with as many RPGs as you can lay your hands on in order to destroy as many polar bears as you can. Or, failing that, to pour some bleach into your nearest colony of snaildarters. – READ MORE

“Sahara Desert covered in 15 inches of SNOW as freak weather blankets sand dunes,” said a Monday headline in the U.K.’s Express:

More than 15 inches (40cm) has blanketed sand dunes across the small town of Ain Sefra, Algeria.

It is the second time snow has hit in nearly 40 years, with a dusting also recorded in December 2016.

But this snowfall which hit yesterday, is much deeper than the fleeting shower little more than a year ago.

Locals, who endure temperatures of 37C in summer, were stunned as dense snow settled on the town, known as ‘the gateway to the desert’.

It’s been a cold winter in places where’s it’s winter, and a hot summer in places where it’s summer. In Australia, temperatures topped 110 degrees, while in the Northeast, Niagara Falls has frozen, as has Cape Cod Bay. Several spots have received more than 100 inches of snow already (but remember, it is, uh, winter). – READ MORE