True Pundit

Politics Security Technology World

Snowden: Where’s The NSA’s Proof Russia Hacked DNC?

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

NSA leaker Edward Snowden questioned the agency’s decision not to release proof of its claim that the Russian government breached the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) servers during the 2016 election, in a wide-ranging interview with Der Spiegel.

Snowden conceded that Russia “probably did hack the systems of Hillary Clinton’s Democratic Party,” but added “we should have proof of that.” He posited that the NSA did not release technical proof of the hack because multiple other actors likely also breached the DNC’s servers saying “there were probably six or seven groups,” adding that “the reality here was it was narrative shaping about the Russians.”

Senior U.S. intelligence officials, including those appointed by President Donald Trump, have stated their definitive belief that the Russian government is responsible for the hack of the DNC and subsequent release of information to Wikileaks via a third party. – READ MORE

Snowden: Where’s The NSA’s Proof Russia Hacked DNC?
Snowden: Where’s The NSA’s Proof Russia Hacked DNC?

NSA leaker Edward Snowden questioned the agency's decision not to release proof of its claim that the Russian government breached the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) servers during the 2016 elec
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • A REAL American Trump Voter✓

    I just wonder how many times the US Liberal run FBI and CIA have arranged for the assassination of Snowden and it has failed? Which means ironically that the Russians must be better at defending him from those attempts than America’s FBI and CIA have been at trying to assassinate him!